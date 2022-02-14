-
Some Kentucky legislators want to raise awareness about suicide among farmers.House Bill 59 would declare the third Wednesday of September, “Farmer…
A new county-level study sheds further light on factors that increase risk for suicide. The study by The Ohio State University also shows that in many…
A southern Kentucky education leader is issuing a warning to parents about a controversial new series on Netflix. The superintendent of Warren County…
Fort Campbell is holding suicide prevention training and other events this week as part of the Army's Suicide Prevention Month to educate soldiers, their…