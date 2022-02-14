-
Corina Hall remembers looking out her window and watching her car be submerged by water shortly before 4 a.m. on March 1, 2021. Minutes later, water…
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for young people in high school and college in Kentucky and across the U.S. The threat of illness, the…
As the pandemic continues to surge in the state, the Kentucky Nurses Association is asking lawmakers to set aside money so every public school can have a…
The recent tornados and resulting death and destruction will leave scars on the communities they devastated for months—and likely years—to come. Another…
Students from Future Farmers of America in Daviess and Henderson counties are bringing to the stage some of today’s mental health challenges faced by farm…
Kentucky students continue to readjust to in-person classes after the virtual learning and changing schedules of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owensboro Public…
School counselors in Kentucky say students are struggling with an increase in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts during the coronavirus…
About 700 Kentuckians a year take their own lives.Now, a group in western Kentucky called Infinite Hope has been formed to support those left behind. WKU…
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says adults have talked a lot about how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of K-12 students.What’s too often…
The time we're living in now might be thought of as “pandemic recovery.”After 15 months of shutdowns, stress and isolation, Kentucky is open for business…