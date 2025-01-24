© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Derek Parham

Reporter and Host, All Things Considered

Derek joined WKU Public Radio as a reporter and local host of All Things Considered in January, 2025. Originally a central Illinois native, he graduated from Otterbein University in Westerville, OH in 2020 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and media communication. He enjoyed two years in Portland, OR before making the move to southern Kentucky. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, Derek worked as a multimedia journalist at WBKO TV.