Ky. health dept.: tobacco use impacts everyone, but disproportionately harms the LGBTQ+ population

A public health department serving parts of Western Kentucky is calling attention to resources available for all residents of the state wanting to quit smoking.

The Green River District Health Department is also making note of statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show the LGBTQ+ community suffers from a higher rate of smoking when compared to the general population.

According to the CDC:

An estimated 1 in 6 lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults smoke cigarettes.

That’s a much higher rate than the cigarette usage among heterosexual adults, which stands at 1 in 9.

Ethan Martin, a health educator with the Green River District Health Department, said the disparities aren’t a coincidence and put much of the blame on tobacco product marketing targeting the LGBTQ+ community .

“In the mid-90s the tobacco industry had what’s called Project SCUM , where they went into communities, did ads–all PRIDE-themed–basically saying, you know, ‘the country doesn’t support you, but we support you’--that type of thing,” Martin said. “And that has infiltrated PRIDE events, sponsorships, even the bars and clubs. So they’ve fully infiltrated and targeted that community.”

Martin added that the impacts of discrimination, stigma, and chronic stress facing the LGBTQ+ population is also a factor pushing many to seek relief through tobacco. One fact that doesn’t discriminate: the use of tobacco products is the most preventable cause of disease, death, and disability in the U.S.

Martin said help is available for all Kentuckians, regardless of how they identify.

“A great resource for all Kentuckians is the Kentucky Tobacco Quitline, Quit Now Kentucky . Individuals who utilize that service are eligible for free counseling, as well as nicotine-replacement therapy–so, the nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. It is 100% free, 100% confidential, and that is available to everyone in the state of Kentucky,” Martin said.

“An additional resource is your local health department. All 120 counties in the state of Kentucky have a local health department ,” Martin said, adding "that while the services available differ from county to county, some local health departments have tobacco prevention specialists on staff.”

The Green River District Health Department is based in Owensboro and serves residents and communities in the counties of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster.