Isabella Back, 18, pulls her jacket tight around herself as she crosses the gravel driveway. “So we’re going about 10 feet from my house to my dad’s…
A Louisville doctor says that despite Kentucky having no official record of patients with a mysterious vaping-related lung illness, he’s recently treated…
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a new law that went into effect this year has helped increase the number of schools in the state that are now…
Smoking has long been tied to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But until now, the evidence has pointed to heavy smokers’ risk returning to…
Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country -- nearly one in five Hoosiers smoke. Now, a new statewide policy makes it easier for smokers…
Kentucky health groups will push to raise the tobacco sales age to 21 and create a tax on e-cigarettes and vapes in the upcoming 2020 state legislative…
Communities across Kentucky will join a national event on March 20 aimed at discouraging the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco.National 'Kick Butts Day' is…
The Juul fits easily in the palm of your hand. You don’t light it, you trigger it with a click of a finger. The mist that is exhaled is so fine it’s hard…