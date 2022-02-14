-
Warren County is joining at least five other Kentucky school districts in suing Juul, one of the leading manufacturers of electronic cigarettes and other…
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a new law that went into effect this year has helped increase the number of schools in the state that are now…
Kentucky has a complicated relationship with tobacco. At one time the plant was the biggest cash crop in the state. But that’s changed dramatically. Back…
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said he will introduce a bill raising the minimum age to buy cigarettes, vaping devices and other tobacco products from 18 to…
Communities across Kentucky will join a national event on March 20 aimed at discouraging the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco.National 'Kick Butts Day' is…
The American Lung Association and other health advocates will gather in Frankfort on Thursday in hopes of rescuing legislation that would make all of…
The Juul fits easily in the palm of your hand. You don’t light it, you trigger it with a click of a finger. The mist that is exhaled is so fine it’s hard…
In a state where tobacco has a rich history, a movement is underway to increase Kentucky’s tax on cigarettes. Supporters say it would reduce smoking rates…
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent six figures lobbying members of the General Assembly just in the first month of the 2018 session. Their…