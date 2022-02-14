-
The GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant, which is the only facility in the world to produce the Corvette, has temporarily suspended production due to a parts…
More than 500 workers at the Corvette Assembly plant in Bowling Green are headed back to work after being furloughed for two months. The General Motors…
The National Corvette Museum is capitalizing on a wave of adventure tourism in Kentucky. The Bowling Green facility welcomed more than a 250,000 visitors…
About 900 hourly workers at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green are on hiatus until next month while the plant prepares to make the next…
Like kids waiting for Christmas morning, Corvette enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats for a big reveal on Thursday. That’s when General Motors will…
General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union begin negotiations on Tuesday over a new, four-year contract. The talks will impact about 900 hourly…
General Motors is making a major investment in the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green. Top executives from the automaker held a news conference at…
General Motors announced on Nov. 26 the closing of five plants. The Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky is not among the five set to cease…
The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green knows a thing or two about natural disasters, having experienced a massive sinkhole in 2014. Now the museum…
The stars have aligned for a national organization of Corvette enthusiasts holding its national convention in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning Aug.…