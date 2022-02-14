General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant

-
More than 500 workers at the Corvette Assembly plant in Bowling Green are headed back to work after being furloughed for two months. The General Motors…
About 900 hourly workers at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green are on hiatus until next month while the plant prepares to make the next…
Striking General Motors employees in Bowling Green and across the nation could be headed back to work in a few days. GM and the United Autoworkers Union…
Some hourly workers at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green say they’ll remain on the picket line as long as it takes to get a fair contract with…
General Motors is restoring health care to hourly workers in Bowling Green, and across the nation, who are on strike for a second week. The reinstatement…
Like kids waiting for Christmas morning, Corvette enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats for a big reveal on Thursday. That’s when General Motors will…
General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union begin negotiations on Tuesday over a new, four-year contract. The talks will impact about 900 hourly…
Kentucky had a slight increase in exports to countries around the world in 2015, compared to the previous year. The Bluegrass State stands out nationally…
General Motors says it is delaying shipments of thousands of 2015 Corvettes and telling dealerships that already have the new models to stop selling them…
Long-time United Auto Workers Union President Eldon Renaud is out at the Bowling Green General Motors Plant. Spokeswoman Andrea Hales confirmed that…