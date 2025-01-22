Kentucky education commissioner warns of $40 million shortfall in K-12 funding

Kentucky’s education chief is warning of an estimated $40 million shortfall in funding to school districts this academic year. The shortfall is in the Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program, which is the state’s main funding formula for public K-12 schools.

The SEEK formula includes a base per-pupil allocation, as well as additional funding for transportation costs and special-needs students.

"KDE is currently tracking an estimated SEEK shortfall of $12 million for funding to public school districts provided in Kentucky statutes," Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher announced on Tuesday. "KDE estimates an additional shortfall of $28 million for funding to public school districts that is specifically conditioned on the availability of funds."

Fletcher said he’s working with the chairs of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee in the Kentucky House and Senate and the state budget director to minimize the impact to public schools.

Lawmakers passed a two-year state budget in 2024, but they can re-open the budget to make changes once they reconvene in February.

Fletcher added that developing an education budget is complex and involves projecting property values, enrollments, and special-needs student populations, all of which can fluctuate.

"These shortfall numbers are only estimates now and are subject to change in the upcoming weeks as the department completes final SEEK calculations," Fletcher said.

State law requires KDE to complete final SEEK calculations by March 1 of each year. KDE will provide information to school districts regarding the impact to individual districts as soon as those final calculations are complete.

The state budget director predicted in November that Kentucky’s general fund revenue will drop by more than $200 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

Kentucky has experienced four SEEK funding shortfalls since 2010.

The latest estimates come as a student-led lawsuit claims the state is failing to provide Kentucky students with an adequate and equitable education.

The Republican super-majority in Frankfort says it’s made record investments in public education in recent years.