Since the 2022 legislative session kicked off last month, state lawmakers have introduced a slew of proposals that directly impact young people and…
A growing number of Tennessee schools are again experiencing low attendance, staffing shortages and closures due to COVID-19.More than 30 school districts…
As the pandemic continues to surge in the state, the Kentucky Nurses Association is asking lawmakers to set aside money so every public school can have a…
Kentucky lawmakers are filing bills to expand a tax-credit scholarship program recently declared unconstitutional. The program, also known as Education…
Kentucky students rallied against bills that would limit discussions of race in the classroom at the state Capitol on Thursday.The Republican-led…
High schoolers would have to fill out a federal college aid application to graduate under a bill advancing in the Kentucky legislature.House Bill 126…
Kentucky House Education Committee Chair Rep. Regina Huff, a Republican, has introduced legislation to require local school boards to hold at least 15…
Republican lawmakers have advanced a bill that would alter a significant feature of Kentucky’s school governance—stripping curriculum and principal hiring…
School districts impacted by this month’s deadly tornadoes are asking state lawmakers not to penalize them for the enrollment drops they could see if…
The COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented demands on teachers, as they had to shift back and forth between classroom and virtual teaching. They often…