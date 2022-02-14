-
Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year says he’s asked daily, ‘How do you still do it,’ and ‘Are you thinking about leaving? His answer to that last question is an emphatic no.
-
A bus driver shortage in Kentucky and across the nation is adding to families’ stress as students return to school. The shortage of bus drivers is…
-
The Kentucky Department of Education is preparing to administer state assessments this spring, despite disruptions in learning brought on by COVID-19. The…
-
The Kentucky Department of Education's first ever chief equity officer has experience with adversity, segregation, and public schooling.The Arkansas…
-
On the same day that Kentucky hit a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases, the Hardin County Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to proceed…
-
Kentucky school districts are going back to the drawing board as they prepare to reopen under the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended…
-
Schools in Kentucky and across the nation are in limbo as COVID-19 makes it impossible, so far, for educators to determine whether there will be…
-
High school seniors in Kentucky are now facing the reality there won’t be prom, graduation ceremonies, and other rites of passage this year because of the…
-
Education leaders in Kentucky say any high school senior who was on track to graduate in May will still do so, despite the lengthy period of school…
-
State lawmakers have proposed changing Kentucky’s new 5-star school rating system.A bill filed by Sen. David Givens (R-Greensburg) proposes changes to…