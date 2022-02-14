Kentucky Education Commissioner

-
The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.Wayne Lewis was named the interim…
-
The Kentucky Department of Education has released the names of the five candidates under consideration for commissioner. The list includes one candidate…
-
Kentucky public school students in grades 10 to 12 who have ideas about how schools and student achievement can be improved that they would like to pass…
-
Kentucky’s Education Commissioner has been given a four-year contract extension. The state board of education unanimously agreed to award the extension to…