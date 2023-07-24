Republican firm’s poll shows Beshear up 10 points on Cameron in Kentucky governor’s race

A new statewide poll released last week shows Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear leading his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron.

The poll – conducted by the Republican-leaning firm Public Opinion Strategies for the Prichard Committee, an education-focused Kentucky nonprofit – shows Beshear up 10 points on Cameron with just over three months to go until the general election.

It projects Beshear capturing 52% of the vote compared to Cameron’s 42% with the incumbent having cross-party appeal.

The poll also indicated Beshear’s approval rating is 63% across the board with 38% of Republican voters and 60% of Independent voters polled approving of his performance. Among the 800 voters polled, just 35% disapprove of the job Beshear’s doing in office.

A poll released in early June by the Republican polling firm Cygnal showed Beshear and Cameron in a dead heat, with each candidate projected to receive 47% of the vote.

Beshear has consistently polled as one of the most popular Democratic governors in the country, despite Kentucky’s deep red voting record in recent decades. Former President Donald Trump took the Bluegrass State by more than 25% in 2020. Both of Kentucky’s U.S. Senators – as well as five of its six U.S. Representatives – are Republicans. The GOP also expanded its legislative supermajority in the state after the 2022 general election.