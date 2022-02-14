-
Kentucky continues to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the omicron variant appears to loosen its hold on the region. At a news…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is at a 60% statewide approval rating, according to a poll done by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy.That’s 5% higher than a…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear says Mayfield’s clean-up and rebuilding process in the aftermath of December’s deadly tornado could take as long as two years. Beshear…
-
Kentucky officials continue to report record high COVID-19 cases, but say the peak – of at least the omicron variant – is in sight. At a news conference…
-
Kentucky continues to see record COVID-19 cases, which are putting a strain on the state’s hospitals. The state has now surpassed one million cases – with…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his budget address Thursday night, laying out a series of spending priorities like universal pre-K, raises for state workers…
-
More than 183,000 Kentuckians have had their voting rights restored since an executive order was signed by Governor Andy Beshear in December of 2019.…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday declaring the state’s nursing shortage an emergency during the pandemic.He said the order…
-
Kentucky’s social workers and family support staff will receive a 10% raise starting Dec. 16, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a press conference…
-
COVID-19 in Kentucky is back on the rise with some of the highest numbers of new cases the state has reported since October. The state reported more than…