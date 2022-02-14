general election

-
President-elect Joe Biden received a bigger turnout in the Ohio Valley in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. So did his opponent Donald Trump.In an…
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…
Rick Murdock drives past his neighbors on rural back roads in southwest Calloway County, Kentucky, most days in his pickup truck, where he’ll pass by some…
Christian County Clerk Mike Kem in western Kentucky has already seen COVID-19 enter his doors — three of his employees are currently isolated with the…
Governors, Secretaries of State, and other state and local election officials throughout the Ohio Valley are preparing for an unprecedented election…