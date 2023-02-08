Kentucky Senate panel advances additional funding for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

The Kentucky Senate advanced a bill Wednesday providing additional funding for a long term care facility for military veterans in Bowling Green, sending the measure to the full Senate.

House Bill Two would reappropriate $16.6 million from the commonwealth’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund to address cost overruns at the long-term care facility. Skyrocketing construction costs ballooned the initial $30 million price tag.

The General Assembly previously approved a $30 million cost share with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build the facility, with the federal government providing $20 million and the state government covering $10 million. Warren County Republican Rep. Michael Meredith said Frankfort is on the hook for most of the new cost overages, with the exception of a built-in variance of the original amount sponsored by federal leaders.

“We were over budget about $18 million total when the bids came in,” Meredith told committee members. “The federal government was able to pick up a ten percent variance of the amount they were supposed to pick up.”

Construction on the center broke ground late last year. The facility fills a need for long-term veteran care in southern Kentucky. Currently, veterans requiring a nursing home stay must travel to Radcliff, Hazard, Hanson or Wilmore.