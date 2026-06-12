© 2026 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom presents: Signal Species

What can wildlife tell us about our ecosystem — and will we listen?
The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and our partners are exploring what wildlife can tell us about our environment.
WPLN News
The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and our partners are exploring what wildlife can tell us about our environment.

A “signal” or “indicator” species is an organism that can tell us about changes occurring in an ecosystem.

We’re talking bears encountering humans more frequently, armadillos moving farther north, invasive vines like kudzu growing at accelerated rates and bat populations dwindling.

These are all examples of species sending us signals about our changing world and climate — but are we paying attention? And if we are, is there a way to contribute to scientific findings? (Spoiler alert: Yes! iNaturalist will be entering the chat.)

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and our partner stations in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia are bringing you answers through a series of features all about wildlife. We'll publish a new story each Monday in June, with full episodes of WPLN's This Is Nashville dedicated to the series airing on June 2 and June 23.

Stories in this series

This is Nashville episodes

Videos

Other wildlife coverage

This series was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public BroadcastingWPLN and WUOT in Tennessee; LPMWEKUWKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky; and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.