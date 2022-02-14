-
Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $1,446,859 earlier this week to six cities and four water utilities in Logan and Todd counties for wastewater treatment plant…
The Delta Regional Authority is investing more than $100,000 dollars in the Todd County Career Path Institute. The western Kentucky facility trains…
The conviction and 50-year prison sentence of a Todd County teenager has been overturned after the Kentucky Supreme Court concluded his confession was…
A former campaign aide to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul who resigned amid a controversy about a racial posting on his MySpace page is getting political support from…
Kentucky's teachers are being pushed to find more resources online as more and more textbooks become outdated and are not being replaced. The problem…