Logan, Todd counties receive state funding for water improvements

Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $1,446,859 earlier this week to six cities and four water utilities in Logan and Todd counties for wastewater treatment plant improvements and cleaner drinking water.

This particular grant — estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state — is an allotment of Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program , which itself is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and was administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) last year.

“Working together to build a better Kentucky means maintaining the infrastructure we have,” Beshear said in a press release. “These projects address long overdue needs and bring improvements that will mean safer, more reliable services and clean drinking water for thousands of residents in this area.”

Credit Kentucky Infrastructure Authority / Logan and Todd counties were recipients of Cleaner Water Program funding this year.

Todd County received approximately $451,000 that county leaders chose to distribute among Elkton, Guthrie and Trenton. One such investment of $146,703 will rehabilitate the 54-year-old Trenton wastewater treatment plant, and another of $146,193 will refresh the Morningside Drive water tank in Elkton.

“Periodically, all of our tanks need to be cleaned, repainted, exterior and interior, and this grant will allow us to do that,” said Arthur Green, mayor of Elkton. “It will ensure that we will be able to have safe water for community consumption.”

Russellville will receive $111,040 to replace nearly 3,900 feet of outdated galvanized or cast-iron pipelines that serve nearly 30 customers. The upgraded pipes will improve water flow, reduce leaks and provide better fire protection for the area.

Adairville, Auburn, the East Logan Water District and the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission are among the other recipients of funding for various wastewater projects.