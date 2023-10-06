Todd County "Bale Trail" back for 10th year offering dozens of unique displays for travelers

Every year around the holidays, families load up their cars and take a trip around town, checking out the dazzling displays of Christmas lights in their community. But in Todd County, those road trips start earlier with the annual "Bale Trail."

During the fall season, members of the community put together unique displays and sculptures using hay bales or loose hay, featuring everything from vehicles to animated characters.

Tiffany Groves is the Executive Director of the Todd County Chamber of Commerce. She told WKU Public Radio that the trail is something the community and those passing through have embraced for the last decade.

“It started in 2014. A local resident had seen something similar up in Montana and thought it would be a great idea for our community. So, she brought the idea back here, and that year, 21 residents got together and put on the very first Todd County Bale Trail.”

Groves noted that the event has grown every year since its inception, with this year being the biggest one yet, totaling nearly 60 participants.

“We’re blown away by the creativity, the work, and the detail that folks put into these. It gets bigger and better each year,” she said.

After checking out the trail, people can vote for their favorite display on the chamber’s Facebook page. Voting closes on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

The chamber director said she hopes everyone enjoys their time in Todd County and added that the county is excited to welcome all visitors for the annual trail.

“We think Todd County is the friendliest place in Kentucky, and we hope everybody who visits will agree,” Groves said. “We would love for them, while they’re here, to visit all the unique shops, restaurants, and parks. There is lots to see and do here in Todd County, so we hope they will come and make a day of it.”

A digital map of the trail can be found at the Todd County Chamber of Commerce website. Printed copies of the map are also available in the outside kiosk at the Todd County Welcome Center in Elkton.