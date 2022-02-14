-
Kentucky bourbon makers are celebrating after the European Union lifted tariffs on bourbon and whiskey that were imposed during former President Donald…
-
A Western Kentucky University economist said global trade issues increasingly have an impact on farmers and business in places like southern…
-
Tom Folz drives around on a sunny, August afternoon and surveys the thousands of acres of dark green, leafy soybean plants and tall stalks of corn he…
-
The U. S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday details of a second round of aid totaling $16 billion for farmers affected by the trade war with…
-
American whiskey producers feeling the pain from the Trump administration's trade disputes have gotten a shot of relief with an agreement that will end…
-
With more than 20 years of experience trading with China, a Barren County businessman is voicing his support for increased import tariffs on China.The…
-
The Ohio Valley auto industry is still awaiting a decision on whether or not they’ll face tariffs. The Trump administration was scheduled to make a…
-
Ohio Valley farmers say the latest tariff escalation between the Trump administration and China could continue to hurt their businesses, with many farmers…
-
Russian aluminum company Rusal announced Monday it plans to invest in a new Kentucky aluminum mill to be built near Ashland in eastern Kentucky. The $200…