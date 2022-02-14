-
Kentuckians on financial assistance are being given access to the arts free of charge.Arts of Southern Kentucky announced on Tuesday a new program called…
Arts of Southern Kentucky (ASK) is gearing up for a return to in-person performances this summer in downtown Bowling Green.The new arts group is the…
Three decades in the music business have taught former Black Crowes Drummer Steve Gorman a lot about unhealthy environments. In his new book, Hard to…
One of the most famous vocal performance groups in the world is coming to Warren County.The Vienna Boys Choir is performing Tuesday night at the Southern…
A state summit with the goal of making the arts more accessible to people with disabilities will be held in Bowling Green on March 30. One Bowling Green…
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is holding a town hall meeting to gather suggestions on ways to improve arts education.SKyPAC is hosting the…
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center has named Rick McCue has its permanent executive director.Rick McCue was named interim executive director of…
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green is looking for a new leader.SKyPAC Foundation Board Chair Katherine Sikora released a…
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green is receiving a $750,000 gift aimed at supporting arts education in the Scottsville…
Three days after the resignation of SKyPAC’s executive director and CEO, the Bowling Green-based performing arts center has confirmed that it is laying…