-
A bill making its way through the Tennessee legislature would give sexual assault survivors the ability to track the location of their rape kits. If…
-
Western Kentucky University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension after one of its members was arrested and charged with rape.A statement emailed…
-
Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a more thorough review of sexual assault allegations against Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, and has…
-
A Democratic lawmaker has filed two pieces of legislation hoping to increase access to sexual assault nurse examiners in Kentucky. Sexual assault nurse…
-
More than a year after a deadline has passed to process all rape kits within 90 days, the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory is averaging a wait of…
-
When a woman walked into Baptist Health’s hospital in suburban Louisville last year and said she’d been raped, the hospital did what they usually did:…
-
Gillette, Wyoming, isn’t the kind of place you just happen to come across.“It’s about a four hour drive through vast, unimpacted, wide, sweeping plains,”…
-
A high-ranking official in the Kentucky Department of Education is no longer employed by the state after an investigation published Tuesday detailed an…
-
When the woman who would become known as Jane Doe started working for the Kentucky House Republican caucus in 2015, she remembers a senior staffer saying…
-
A motorcycle ride this week in Hardin County is putting the spotlight on sexual assault awareness and prevention.The U.S. Army Human Resources Command at…