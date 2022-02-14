severe weather

-
The entire Commonwealth of Kentucky is under a flash flood watch as rains move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.A low-pressure system originating in…
Friday morning rain has led to flooding in parts of the region, causing some school systems to call off classes, and low-lying areas to be inundated with…
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia Friday afternoon and evening, bringing…
When severe thunderstorms fire up around the Commonwealth, forecasters with the National Weather Service often make use of a network of automated weather…
Update: 7:09 p.m.The Tornado Watch has been extended through 8 p.m. central/9 p.m. eastern. Bowling Green and Somerset are now under a Flash Flood…
Officials in far western Kentucky report damage to two churches, a grain silo and other structures as strong winds and a possible tornado hit Saturday…
A series of storms that moved through the region Thursday night caused several fires, including one that killed two people in Louisville. WLKY-TV reported…
According to the National Weather Service, strengthening low pressure will move into Indiana today. Scattered strong to severe storms are expected to…