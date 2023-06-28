Residents in some southern Kentucky counties might be without power until Friday evening following storms

Some residents of Hart and Metcalfe counties remain without electricity and it could be several days before power is restored following severe weather that knocked out power to portions of the region on Monday morning.

According to Farmers Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation , it could be until Friday evening before power is restored to all portions of Hart and Metcalfe counties.

Caralyne Pennington, a director with Farmers RECC, said the utility crews are working to restore power to the last remaining customers.

“Currently we have about 1,200 members still without service and that is down from our storm high early Monday morning of 14,000,” Pennington said.

The service provider said it is dealing with damage to 40 utility poles and hundreds of feet of downed electrical wire due to the storm. Twenty-five utility crews are working in shifts to restore power as soon as possible. Utility crews from surrounding states have been called in to help assist in the recovery, including crews from Tennessee and Alabama.

As of 4 p.m. central on Wednesday, poweroutage.us reported 1,366 Farmers RECC customers still without power in portions of Barren, Edmonson, Hart, and Metcalfe.

Local weather services have forecast the possibility of another wave of severe weather that would impact the region on Thursday and Friday.

According to Pennington any future inclement weather will not impact service reconnection for customers.

“If we do experience any additional power outages due to weather coming in in the next several days it doesn't really change our plan all that much,” Pennington said. “We’re just going to continue to restore service to our members. Obviously working through those outages one by one but what's important to remember is we will not stop until everybody is restored.”