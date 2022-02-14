-
A federal judge in Nashville will allow opponents of a Murfreesboro mosque to have a say in the religious freedom case involving the building. Judge Kevin…
-
The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro has received its final approval after a nearly two-year legal battle to prevent it from opening. Islamic Center board…
-
It's finally opening day for a Tennessee mosque after opponents waged a two-year court battle trying to stop it. Leaders of the Islamic Center of…
-
A new mosque in Tennessee that had been the subject of a lawsuit, arson, vandalism and a bomb threat will open for prayers for the first time on Friday.…
-
****Updated 2:04pm****Islamic Center of Murfreesboro Board Chairman Essam Fathy on Tuesday said inspectors had approved the building and it's expected to…
-
Opponents of a Tennessee mosque are trying to challenge a federal court ruling that overturned their victory in a local court. Plaintiffs have filed a…
-
A Tennessee judge says a federal court ruling for a Muslim congregation fighting to open its new mosque short-circuited his intention to stop…
-
Tennessee Muslims who won a court battle to occupy their new mosque will have to wait a little longer while construction is finished. Construction…
-
A team of Rutherford County, Tennessee building code inspectors has been inside a Murfreesboro mosque today. That move is part of the process for granting…
-
A federal judge has ordered a Tennessee county to move ahead with opening a Muslim congregation's newly built mosque after a two year fight by opponents.…