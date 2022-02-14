-
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers announced a plan to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine in his home of Clay County.About 30 local leaders including…
-
The Kentucky legislature is moving forward with a Republican-sponsored proposal to limit no-knock search warrants and not a Democratic bill favored by…
-
Republican leaders of the Kentucky legislature say that the 2020 legislative session will continue as scheduled despite worries about large gatherings…
-
The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he'll introduce a measure calling for an investigation into the state's $24 million settlement with the makers of…
-
A bill aimed at redirecting big legal cases away from a circuit judge who has drawn the ire of Republican leaders is on "life support" after a Kentucky…
-
Robert Stivers, the president of the Kentucky State Senate, said he’ll ask to intervene in a legal challenge against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma…
-
Kentucky’s Senate President says a GOP colleague does NOT have legal immunity from being charged with drunk driving.The Courier-Journal reports that…
-
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says he hopes bills to combat heroin abuse and encourage investments by telecommunications companies can win…
-
Senate Republicans have nominated Greensburg business owner David Givens to become the second-highest ranking official in the state Senate.Republicans…
-
A four-day event that is expected to generate $2 million for the local economy is coming to Lexington in the summer of 2016. The Southern Legislative…