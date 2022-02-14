-
-
Kentucky Republicans are calling on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to renew a contract with a Baptist foster care and adoption organization that views…
-
-
Private religious K-12 schools will be expected to close Monday, along with public ones, under a ruling from the U.S Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals handed…
-
Muslims worldwide began celebrating the holy month of Ramadan this week. However, because of social distancing guidelines, gatherings for prayer, the…
-
Some Kentucky churches are having to think creatively ahead of Easter Sunday, which will be unlike any other due to the coronavirus. For most Christians,…
-
Churches across south-central Kentucky are responding to the coronavirus outbreak by following advice from medical professionals and state government to…
-
Gov. Bill Lee is defending his decision to declare Oct. 10 a "day of prayer, humility and fasting."The announcement of the declaration has been received…
-
A high school in Eastern Kentucky is removing so-called prayer lockers from its hallways after receiving a complaint from a national organization that…
-