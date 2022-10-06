New lawsuit argues Kentucky abortion bans violate religious freedom

Three Louisville residents are filing a lawsuit in state court arguing Kentucky’s abortion restrictions violate their reproductive and religious freedom rights.

The plaintiffs practice Judaism, a religion which does not believe life begins at conception. Two have also used in vitro fertilization to become pregnant. They all worry the laws could impact their future reproductive decisions.

The lawsuit challenges the state’s trigger law, which bans abortion in nearly all cases, and six-week ban.

“The question of when life begins for a human being is a religious and philosophical question without universal beliefs across different religions,” according to the lawsuit.

The abortion bans were previously blocked in state court. Enforcement resumed in August, as litigation continues.

This story will be updated.