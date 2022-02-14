-
A veteran's organization that began in Kentucky as a social group to decrease the isolation that can lead to suicide will be in the national spotlight…
A Hardin County facility that provides long-term care for military veterans is getting a special dedication Thursday.A section of the Carl M. Brashear…
The new Radcliff Veterans Center will be named for a U.S. Navy deep sea diver who overcame social and physical challenges during his 30-year military…
Dignitaries from state and local government, and the military, will officially open the new Radcliff Veterans Center on July 21.The center is a bright,…
The Army’s Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky is playing a major role in meeting ambitious enlistment targets in the coming months. The Army…
The first two residents to move into the new Radcliff Veterans Center are at the center of what is being applauded as a state-of-the-art community…
The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center. On Feb. 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed as a…
Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff. A public meeting will be held Tuesday at…
A Kentucky barn dance-style program for military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury has been approved for a research…
An offer by the city of Radcliff to donate 50 acres of land for a new Veterans Affairs medical center has apparently been rejected. Radcliff Mayor and…