A Hardin County facility that provides long-term care for military veterans is getting a special dedication Thursday.A section of the Carl M. Brashear…
Community members gathered in Radcliff on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the deadliest drunk driving crash in American history.The accident took…
A new veterans medical center in Louisville is another step closer to becoming a reality. The U.S. Veterans Affairs Administration released its final…
Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver is working with some local entrepreneurs to put together a proposal to build a new veterans hospital in Hardin County. Weaver…
The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff has reached a milestone.The Hardin County facility held its 5,000th interment Friday.Louisville native Gisela…
The city of Radcliff is offering free land for a possible Veterans Affairs medical center.The 50 acre site has all utilities in place and has direct…
On a peaceful hillside in Hardin County stands Kentucky's September 11th memorial.It was first unveiled on the tenth Anniversary of the terrorist attacks…
The new Radcliff Veterans Center that’s promising to be a national showplace for skilled nursing care is staffing up for its July opening. Six members of…
A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to Hardin County this week as part of a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the…
A new stretch of highway connecting Kentucky Routes 220 and 313 in Hardin County has been named in honor of Specialist Nathaniel D. Garvin. Garvin, a…