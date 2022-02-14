-
Kentucky lawmakers resurrect bill to make it illegal to insult police, boost penalties for ‘rioting’A bill that would make it a crime to insult police and create additional protest-related offenses has resurfaced in the Kentucky legislature. A similar…
Firefighters, police, corrections officials and nurses were among those advocating before a Democratic work group on Dec. 6 for some of the $400 million…
State attorneys arguing that police don’t need a search warrant to track a person’s location in real-time through their cell phone were met with…
“It’s just a blessing that somebody is finally listening,” said Denorver “Dee” Garrett, a 29-year-old Louisville protester, fighting back tears. “That…
A Louisville police officer faces an internal investigation after an onlooker caught him on video punching a Black man repeatedly in the face, after the…
Kenneth Walker cannot be charged again for allegedly shooting a police officer the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was killed by police in a…
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is ordering the use of body cameras by all Indiana State Police troopers by spring 2021.The announcement came Tuesday during a…
A midday protest against racism and police drew a crowd of around 180 people Wednesday morning in Bowling Green.It was the latest in what has now been six…
The Bowling Green Police Department has won approval to open its own training academy. Recruits in Warren and surrounding counties currently have to…