Jacob RyanInvestigative Reporter | Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting
Jacob Ryan is an award-winning member of LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team who tenaciously reports accountability stories on a variety of subjects.
He is a recipient of a Sidney Hillman award, a national Investigative Reporters and Editors award and numerous regional and local awards.
Jacob, who joined LPM in 2014, is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. He’s a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
-
The 90-page report released Wednesday details a list of issues federal investigators uncovered during a two-year investigation of LMPD that began in April 2021, a year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor and in the wake of protests that followed.