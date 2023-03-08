Jacob Ryan is an award-winning member of LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team who tenaciously reports accountability stories on a variety of subjects.

He is a recipient of a Sidney Hillman award, a national Investigative Reporters and Editors award and numerous regional and local awards.

Jacob, who joined LPM in 2014, is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. He’s a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.

