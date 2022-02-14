-
Tennessee women’s rights groups are challenging a state law they say will interfere with the decision-making process for pregnant people undergoing…
-
Kentucky abortion rights advocates hope that their lives will be easier with a Democratic governor in office, but they will still have to contend with a…
-
Planned Parenthood clinics in Indiana will no longer accept federal Title X funds to help pay for birth control and pap smears, leaving a $700,000 to $1…
-
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications…
-
As the dust settles on the main part of the legislative session, the Republican-led General Assembly has passed most of its priorities.A handful of bills…
-
Lawmakers have given initial approval to a plan to “defund” Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood locations in Lexington and Louisville by putting the…
-
A judge has dismissed Gov. Matt Bevin’s lawsuit that accused a Louisville Planned Parenthood facility of performing abortions without a license.Jefferson…
-
Kentucky’s restrictions on women seeking abortions and providers could be challenged now that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas abortion law for…
-
The attorney hired to represent Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in a lawsuit over abortion services says he’ll ask a judge to dismiss the…