A state lawmaker from Bowling Green is taking a second shot at convincing the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive student loan reform bill.The…
State Representative Patti Minter is heading back to Frankfort to represent Warren County in the state legislature.According to unofficial results, Minter…
Another Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has come out against the idea of Gov. Bevin contesting results of the Nov. 5 election in the state legislature.…
When Legislators convene the 2019 session of the Kentucky General Assembly on Jan. 8, one prominent Democrat will be absent. After more than 40 years of…
A new class of state lawmakers is headed to Frankfort for the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly. Democrat Patti Minter is among 36 freshmen legislators who…
Next January, Kentucky’s 20th District House seat will be occupied by someone other than Jody Richards for the first time since 1976.The longtime Bowling…
When veteran State Representative Jody Richards announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, several political newcomers were waiting in…
While thousands of Americans will be in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, thousands of others are expected…
WKU is one step closer to offering a doctorate in Applied Psychology.The school’s Board of Regents approved the degree program at its quarterly meeting…
WKU History Professor Patti Minter, in an email to WKU faculty Thursday evening, says she will not stand for re-election for another term as faculty…