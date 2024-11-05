'Bowling Green is in for a beautiful four years:' Alcott re-elected mayor of Kentucky's third-largest city

Voters have given Todd Alcott a second term as Bowling Green mayor. The Republican incumbent fended off a challenge from Democrat Patti Minter in the non-partisan race.

"Bowling Green is in for a beautiful four years!," exclaimed Alcott during his victory speech Tuesday night at White School Brewery.

Alcott attributed his re-election to how he managed the city during his first term, and the projects currently underway.

“We have a micro business incubator that’s getting ready to open. We’re getting ready to break ground on a mental health crisis center. We just opened up a homeless center," explained Alcott. "We have the riverfront development and that’s going to be a game changer.”

Alcott’s first term was marked by the pandemic and historic tornado outbreak. Some of his goals in the next four years are improving downtown parking and managing growth in Kentucky’s fastest-growing large city.

Alcott received 52 percent of the vote over Minter’s 47 percent. Minter is a history professor at Western Kentucky University and served in the Kentucky House from 2018 to 2022. She focused much of her campaign on traffic improvements, affordable housing, and the need for a fairness ordinance to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

During her concession speech Minter said she would continue to advocate for the city.

"Thank you, Bowling Green for this journey and our work for a better future does not stop here," stated Minter. "Public Service is as American as the Corvette and those who demean that work demean our community and our nation.”

Alcott was a JROTC teacher at Warren East High School and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel before being elected Bowling Green mayor in 2020.

Voters also re-elected each member of the Bowling Green city commission on Tuesday. Alcott says he expects to work well with Melinda Hill, Sue Parrigin, Carlos Bailey, and Dana Beasley Brown in his second term.

