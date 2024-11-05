© 2024 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Bowling Green is in for a beautiful four years:' Alcott re-elected mayor of Kentucky's third-largest city

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:37 PM CST
City of Bowling Green

Voters have given Todd Alcott a second term as Bowling Green mayor. The Republican incumbent fended off a challenge from Democrat Patti Minter in the non-partisan race.

"Bowling Green is in for a beautiful four years!," exclaimed Alcott during his victory speech Tuesday night at White School Brewery.

Alcott attributed his re-election to how he managed the city during his first term, and the projects currently underway.

“We have a micro business incubator that’s getting ready to open. We’re getting ready to break ground on a mental health crisis center. We just opened up a homeless center," explained Alcott. "We have the riverfront development and that’s going to be a game changer.”

Alcott’s first term was marked by the pandemic and historic tornado outbreak. Some of his goals in the next four years are improving downtown parking and managing growth in Kentucky’s fastest-growing large city.

Alcott received 52 percent of the vote over Minter’s 47 percent. Minter is a history professor at Western Kentucky University and served in the Kentucky House from 2018 to 2022. She focused much of her campaign on traffic improvements, affordable housing, and the need for a fairness ordinance to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

During her concession speech Minter said she would continue to advocate for the city.

"Thank you, Bowling Green for this journey and our work for a better future does not stop here," stated Minter. "Public Service is as American as the Corvette and those who demean that work demean our community and our nation.”

Alcott was a JROTC teacher at Warren East High School and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel before being elected Bowling Green mayor in 2020.

Voters also re-elected each member of the Bowling Green city commission on Tuesday. Alcott says he expects to work well with Melinda Hill, Sue Parrigin, Carlos Bailey, and Dana Beasley Brown in his second term.
Tags
News Todd AlcottBowling Green MayorPatti Minter2024 election
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
See stories by Lisa Autry