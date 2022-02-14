-
Kentucky's two U.S Senators both have well-funded political action committees. But the two spend their PAC money in very different ways.The Louisville…
-
A political action committee supporting Republican James Comer is set to become the first outsidegroup to air TV ads in this year’s GOP gubernatorial…
-
With more than a year before the next elections, new political action committee has formed to help Republicans gain control of the Kentucky state…
-
The key issue for a new Louisville-based political action committee is candidates' use of reproductive rights as a campaign issue.Reproductive Rights for…
-
A Republican group tasked with winning state-level races across the U.S. has its sights set on Kentucky. The Republican State Leadership Committee is an…
-
A new conservative think tank in Kentucky is expanding its political influence outside of its usual lobbying efforts. The Commonwealth Policy Center is a…
-
A new political action committee is hoping to strengthen the political power of Catholics in Kentucky. The Kentucky Catholic PAC was founded by Louisville…