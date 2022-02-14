-
-
A vast majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now considered Second Amendment sanctuaries. Leaders in those counties have re-affirmed their oath to…
-
-
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North was greeted with a standing applause welcome at a Republican rally Friday night at a rally at Murray State…
-
Survivors of gun violence in west Kentucky led protests against the Friday visit of National Rifle Association leader Oliver North to a Republican rally…
-
The annual Fancy Farm political speaking event takes place this weekend, signaling the unofficial kickoff of the fall election season in Kentucky.The…
-
Gun rights and gun violence have dominated national and regional headlines this year, following several shootings, including the deadly shooting last…
-
Murray State University is closing early on Friday to accommodate an increased number of visitors for a Republican event featuring National Rifle…
-
You could call it Walkout Wednesday at high schools all over Kentucky-students leaving class in solidarity to end gun violence.“This protest is not about…
-
Despite his failed presidential run, Sen. Rand Paul easily won the Republican nomination for reelection to his Senate seat last week.Paul said he would…