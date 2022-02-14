-
The American Printing House For the Blind, headquartered in Louisville, will soon house the world’s largest collection of Helen Keller artifacts.Officials…
-
The Kentucky native known as “The Greatest of All Time” is the focus of a photo exhibition opening Monday, March 11, at Western Kentucky University.The…
-
For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death and celebrating his life, not a single person died in a hail of…
-
The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties.The…
-
The late Muhammad Ali is getting the Ken Burns treatment.The PBS documentarian announced Tuesday that he and two partners will make a two-part, four-hour…
-
A hometown hero is being laid to rest in Louisville, Ky., as Muhammad Ali, the boxer and humanitarian, is buried Friday. Fans came to the city from far…
-
Thousands gathered at Freedom Hall on Thursday for a Muslim funeral prayer service in honor of Muhammad Ali.A diverse crowd gathered for the service,…
-
An effort is underway in Kentucky to replace a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the Capitol Rotunda with a tribute to boxing legend…
-
President Barack Obama won't be attending Muhammad Ali's memorial service, but he and first lady Michelle Obama are sending a letter with a close aide to…
-
The president of Turkey and king of Jordan joined the long line of world leaders, religious figures and superstars set to speak at Muhammad Ali's funeral…