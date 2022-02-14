-
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney endorsed Sen. Mitch McConnell for re-election on Thursday after a private fundraiser at a Lexington…
-
A new Courier-Journal Bluegrass Poll shows just over half of Kentuckians approves of the job performance of both Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.…
-
Tennessee’s top economic development officer is taking a temporary leave from his job to help Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. Bill Hagerty will join…
-
Kentucky may not be a key state in this fall’s presidential election, but its two senators played a key role in GOP attacks on the president Wednesday…
-
Republican Congressional candidate Andy Barr focused on coal in his national debut at the Republican National Convention. Barr is running against…
-
NPR and other news outlets are reporing that Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan is Mitt Romney's choice as running mate on the 2012 Republican presidential…
-
Despite speculation of greater ambitions, U.S. Senator Rand Paul is likely to stay in his current position if Republican presidential candidate Mitt…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he will use procedural tactics to delay future spending votes unless his bill on aid to Pakistan gets an up-or-down vote.…
-
Mitt Romney swept the Kentucky and Arkansas Republican presidential primaries Tuesday, inching closer to the GOP nomination he is certain to win. With no…
-
A WKU political analyst says voters should brace themselves for a rough general election battle this fall. Political Science Professor Scott Lasley says…