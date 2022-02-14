-
Kentucky adults would be able to use, possess and grow small amounts of cannabis under a pair of bills proposed for the upcoming legislative session.The…
A pared-down medical marijuana bill will be introduced during Kentucky’s next legislative session with hopes of gaining support among conservative…
A proposal to introduce medical marijuana in Tennessee has been voted down in the legislature, failing by a single vote in a House committee. While many…
Tennessee legislators may be cracking the door open to legalizing medical cannabis for a limited number of individuals.Two bills are making progress in…
As medical marijuana legislation inches closer toward approval in the Kentucky General Assembly, one group is urging lawmakers to consider the risk to…
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana in limited ways. This is the furthest…
A bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use passed out of a Kentucky legislative committee on Wednesday.The bill would allow doctors to prescribe…
A statewide forum on medical marijuana will take place in Kentucky this fall. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will host the forum on September 23 in…
Meigs County, Ohio, has a complicated history with marijuana.“Meigs County Gold” has been grown illegally for years. Local legend has it that was the…
Inside the Bluegrass Hemp Oil store in Lexington, Kentucky, the CBD oils and lotions lining the walls have an origin story — a story of a family’s…