Linda Smock was watching the local news Friday night when she first heard about the tornado. She woke up her son and husband, who she says can sleep…
Kentucky lawmakers will consider whether to adopt a “red flag” law during next year’s legislative session. The bipartisan measure would allow courts to…
Some Kentucky schools canceled planned safety reviews in response to Governor Bevin’s state budget cuts. Bevin proposed the 6.25 percent cuts to most…
In this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled, a school shooting at Marshall County High School sparks debate in Frankfort over whether and how…
A survivor of the 1997 Heath High School shooting in Paducah said she never thought another shooting would happen in the same community.Paducah is about…
A criminologist in Kentucky says it’s hard to know if the suspected teen shooter at Marshall County High School fits the profile of a typical mass…
A day after two teenagers were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at Marshall County High School, state legislators weighed in on whether the…
Heather Adams sat in a line of cars along Kentucky Route 95, cars filled with parents who had just received the call no parent wants to get: A shooting at…
Prosecutors won't yet seek attempted murder charges against the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting spree at Marshall County High School and will…
The Kentucky State Police are now saying that a total of 20 people were injured during the shooting. They say 16 suffered gunshot wounds (Previous reports…