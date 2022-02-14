-
The former Louisville officer who the FBI said fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor is now fighting for his job back.Myles Cosgrove was fired from…
Louisville Metro is in favor of a federal study into the historical and lingering impacts of slavery in the United States and reparations for Black…
A new program aimed at diverting some 911 calls away from a police response and to a mobile crisis response team is closer to becoming reality. In…
Louisville Metro workers repainted the parallel yellow lines outside the doors to the downtown EMW Women’s Surgical Center to be more narrow Wednesday…
Louisville passed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases over the weekend. That means that nearly one in seven residents has contracted the virus at some point in…
A former teacher at a Louisville Catholic school says the archdiocese fired her because she had sex outside of marriage. Former St. Andrew Academy middle…
The state will not bring criminal charges against the Kentucky National Guard soldiers and Louisville Metro Police Department officers who shot at and…
Federal investigators are collecting a catalogue of internal documents and records that would detail virtually every recorded interaction between…
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city leaders across the country need to encourage police to de-escalate during protests, work with protest leaders and…
