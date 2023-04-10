At least four victims, shooter are dead following attack at bank in downtown Louisville

Police say at least five people are dead and several others were transported to University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting on East Main Street on Monday morning.

Calls of an active shooter began coming to the city’s emergency coordination center just after 8:30 a.m. as people drove in on the Monday morning commute.

The suspected shooter was among those killed and two police officers were injured during the incident.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officials are unsure if the shooter died from self-inflicted wounds or police fire.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We are trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears that he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.

Several victims have been transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Heather Fountaine, a spokesperson for the hospital, said nine victims were being treated there, including the officers. She said at least three patients were discharged as of 1:45 p.m.

Public Defender Matt Irwin was driving into his downtown office when gunfire erupted in front of him on East Main Street outside Old National Bank, not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. Unable to turn around, Irwin got out of his car and began waving others back.

“I heard shots going off and I saw an officer pull a rifle out of his trunk responding and another officer down in the intersection behind a car,” Irwin said.

Dozens of first responders swarmed the blocks surrounding the bank. Outside, men in collared shirts and bow ties paced back and forth, concerned for those who may have been inside.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said agents with FBI, ATF and the Department of Homeland Security were on the scene. He thanked LMPD and emergency responders. Beshear said his 2015 campaign for attorney general was headquartered in the same building as the bank. He said he knew some of the victims.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend that didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is gonna make it through,” Beshear said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who survived a shooting attempt last year, called for prayers in the wake of the incident.

"Without a doubt their actions saved lives," he said of the officers and emergency personnel who responded.

Against the Grain Line Cook Karon Anderson arrived to work a block away as the scene unfolded outside the Old National Bank. He helped people shelter inside the restaurant at the request of police.

“I just woke up to come in and think I’m gonna get hammered on the line and next thing you know you walk outside and it’s a crime scene,” Anderson said. “It's sad that we have to go through this almost everyday like it's a new trend now."

Officials said they would provide another update Monday at 3 p.m.

Hours later, a second unrelated shooting downtown

Less than three hours after the mass shooting at Old National Bank, a second, unrelated shooting outside Jefferson Community and Technical College left one dead and one wounded.

LMPD says shots were fired outside the JCTC building at 8th and Chestnut Streets, about a mile and a half away from the mass shooting at the bank.

Officers say a man was shot and killed, and a second person, a woman, is being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.

JCTC student Alexa Mineer said she and her classmates were still getting details about the mass shooting at Old National Bank when they went on lockdown because of the shooting outside their own building.

“It’s sad because it don’t really like shock you anymore,” she said.

Police say the suspects fled and are still at large.

LPMD officials encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal .

This story was updated at 3:35 p.m.