-
The Supreme Court of Kentucky has agreed to take up a case dealing with a Lexington company’s refusal to print t-shirts for organizers of the city’s gay…
-
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic…
-
The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from…
-
As Lexington experiences a surge in the number of people begging for money along city streets, angry citizens have taken to Facebook to document and…
-
On a sunny spring afternoon, Grover Rawlins stands at the intersection of Maxwell and Limestone streets near the University of Kentucky campus, waving at…
-
Christian County is trying a unique approach to combat growing domestic violence issues. The Christian County attorney's office has a subdivision solely…
-
Tomorrow marks the start of the Southern Legislative Conference’s annual meeting in Little Rock, Ark. and Kentucky will be front and center. Kentucky…
-
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray has suspended efforts to renovate the home of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team.The proposed $351 million project…
-
The University of Kentucky is set to allow alcohol on campus with specific guidelines yet to be determined. The announcement came this afternoon from UK…
-
A Kentucky man has been charged with threatening to kill Gov. Steve Beshear, his wife and their family in a series of Facebook postings.Federal agents say…