One of the top anti-abortion advocates in the Kentucky legislature is running for a state Supreme Court seat.Republican Rep. Joe Fischer filed paperwork…
State attorneys arguing that police don’t need a search warrant to track a person’s location in real-time through their cell phone were met with…
The Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court has announced plans to retire after serving 30 years on bench. In an interview on Wednesday with WKU…
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over the legislature’s attempt to limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers, a day before the…
On Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the legislature can limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers.Beshear issued…
The Kentucky Supreme Court will decide whether local jails are allowed to bill people for incarceration costs, even if they are later cleared of…
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws aimed at limiting his authority to respond to…
Kentucky’s court system has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but its operations look very different. Judicial centers are limiting…
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated an award of more than $1 billion against the illegal internet gambling site, PokerStars. The Supreme…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of Gov. Andy Beshear’s power to issue emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.The…