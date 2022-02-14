-
Some businesses in Kentucky are coming to the aid of the medical community as it works to combat the spread of COVID-19. The coronavirus has led to…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin made his re-election pitch to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce without any opposition on Friday after Democratic rival Andy Beshear…
-
State lawmakers would be able to limit the amount of damages awarded when Kentuckians sue people or companies under a constitutional amendment that passed…
-
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is urging U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Bowling Green to support passage of the federal budget. In a letter to Sen. Paul, the…
-
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says citizens need to understand of scope of the state’s public pension crisis. Governor Matt Bevin's proposed budget…
-
The head of Kentucky’s Chamber of Commerce says he’s not giving up hopes that lawmakers will fix the state’s troubled pension systems.Dave Adkisson says…
-
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce wants a full performance audit of the troubled Kentucky Retirement Systems.Chamber President Dave Adkisson Thursday…
-
Some businesses in Kentucky are working to extend cyber Monday through the end of the week. A number of advertisements this past weekend promoted an…
-
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has come out strongly against new Environmental Protection Agency regulations on greenhouse gas emissions. In a written…
-
Another change in Kentucky’s financial outlook has the state’s business leaders calling on the General Assembly for immediate pension reforms.Standard and…