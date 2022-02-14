Kentucky Automotive Industry Association

-
Kentucky manufacturers that produce parts for electric vehicles are expanding their range of components, and space, to meet the growing demand for their…
-
Automakers are increasingly investing time and research into creating driverless vehicles, but a Kentucky expert says the new technology could face…
-
Uncertainty over the future of trade is causing some Kentucky auto manufacturers to hold back on investment. The United States Mexico Canada Agreement,…
-
A Warren County manufacturer of aluminum products for the automotive industry is expanding. The demand for lighter weight cars is spurring the expansion…
-
The leader of a Kentucky auto industry group says it’s not hard to imagine the day when self-driving cars will be commonplace.Dave Tatman, executive…