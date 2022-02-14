-
Kentucky’s top corrections official says staying out of prison could be as easy as having a job for some former inmates.The state is developing a…
As Kentucky’s drug overdose and incarceration rates continue to surge, some are renewing the call for the state to reform its criminal justice system and…
As the opioid epidemic rages across Appalachia, one grim consequence has played out in Kentucky’s medical examiner’s office: A staggering increase in…
Kentucky’s Justice Secretary says he’s not giving up on criminal justice reforms becoming a reality during this year’s legislative session.But John…
Kentucky’s top public safety official says the state’s prisons will run out of space by May 2019, possibly forcing the early release of thousands of…
The Secretary of Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says he’s thrilled with the impact of the state’s needle exchange programs.John Tilley…
Kentucky is undergoing rapid changes in how it treats drug offenders.A growing number of communities are offering needle exchange programs for IV drug…
State prisons are at capacity, county jails are overcrowded and the state is recommending transferring about 1,600 inmates to private prisons that have…
The Kentucky House of Representatives now has its own version of a bill that seeks to combat the state’s heroin epidemic.There are a few key distinctions…
A state Senator and Representative from Hopkinsville are among a small group of lawmakers working to craft new legislation aimed at curbing the state’s…