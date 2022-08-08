Former Kentucky state Rep. John Tilley arrested on rape charge

Former state Rep. John Tilley, who also served as Kentucky’s Justice Secretary, has been arrested and charged with rape.

Tilley was taken into custody Monday morning in downtown Lexington.

According to online jail records, the 53-year-old Tilley was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree rape. He was arrested at the Marriott City Center in downtown Lexington.

An arrest citation obtained by the Herald-Leader alleges that Tilley had sex with a victim who couldn’t consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.

Tilley oversaw the state’s prison system as Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin from 2015-2019. Before that, he was a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville for nearly a decade.

