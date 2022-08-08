© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Former Kentucky state Rep. John Tilley arrested on rape charge

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
john tilley mug.bmp
Fayette County Detention Center
John Tilley, a former state Rep. who has been arrested on a charge of rape

Former state Rep. John Tilley, who also served as Kentucky’s Justice Secretary, has been arrested and charged with rape.

Tilley was taken into custody Monday morning in downtown Lexington.

According to online jail records, the 53-year-old Tilley was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree rape. He was arrested at the Marriott City Center in downtown Lexington.

An arrest citation obtained by the Herald-Leader alleges that Tilley had sex with a victim who couldn’t consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.

Tilley oversaw the state’s prison system as Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin from 2015-2019. Before that, he was a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville for nearly a decade.

Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
